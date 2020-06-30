P700-M internet project for public schools launched

- Home
BY GENALYN KABILING
THE government has launched a P700-million project to provide internet connection for 7,000 public schools, President Duterte said in his latest report to Congress.
The President said the Department of Education (DepEd) has started to procure internet connection for these public schools to increase the number of educational institutions with internet access.
“The target completion of the project, which costs P700 million will be in 10 months,” Duterte said in a report to joint congressional oversight committee on the implementation of the Bayanihan law.
The education department has pushed for blended learning methods such as online and distance learning in lieu of face-to-face classes due to the threat posed by the coronavirus disease. President Duterte earlier frowned on the resumption of physical classes until a coronavirus vaccine is found.
In preparation for the alternative learning method, the President said “DepEd Commons,” an online platform for public school teachers to support distance learning modalities, is now operational. He said the program is free for anyone accessing it though mobile data.
He said public school teachers have also been allowed to bring home DepEd-bought devices for use in distance learning. The latest decision was reached after survey results showed the availability of devices is a limiting factor to technology-based approaches to learning.