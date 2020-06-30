Quiapo Church locked down after priest gets COVID

BY LESLIE ANN G. AQUINO

THE Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or Quiapo Church is currently on lockdown tentatively until July 4.

Father Douglas Badong, parochial vicar of Quiapo Church, said they decided to close the church on June 19 after a priest who stayed with them for months due to the community quarantine tested positive for COVID 19.

“He stayed with us for three months because days before his flight to Mindanao, the lockdown was declared,” he said in an interview.

“When it was declared that its already okay to travel, he had a rapid test and it was negative. He left June 13…when he arrived in their place he was tested again and both his rapid and swab tests were positive,” added Badong.

To be safe, he said, they decided to close the church to the public.

“We don’t know where he got it. To protect the people we closed the church for the meantime,” Badong said.

Badong said at present all priests and staff in Quiapo are undergoing self-quarantine.

“So far none of us have symptoms. Last Wednesday, we had rapid test and it was negative,” he said.

The priest said the church is also being disinfected.

Badong said the faithful may attend mass online via Quiapo Church’s Facebook page.

“We also have screens outside the church so people can follow the mass,” he said.

According to Badong, they were informed by the priest that he is already COVID-free.

