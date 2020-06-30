There was a great calm

Gospel: Mt 8:23-27

AS Jesus got into a boat, his disciples followed him. Suddenly, a violent storm came up on the sea, so that the boat was being swamped by waves; but he was asleep. They came and woke him, saying, “Lord, save us! We are perishing!”

He said to them, “Why are you terrified, O you of little faith?” Then he got up, rebuked the winds and the sea, and there was great calm. The men were amazed and said, “What sort of man is this, whom even the winds and the sea obey?”

Jesus and his disciples are in a boat when there is a sudden “violent storm” on the sea (seismós mégas). Terrified, the disciples cry out to Jesus to save them. Waking up, Jesus first addresses the disciples’ disposition because they are “of little faith” (oligópistoi). Afterwards, Jesus calms the “violent storm.” There ensues a “great calm” (galē´nē megálē).

The sea, the wind, and the violent storm represent the forces we have no control of and life realities that can be faced only with great faith. Should we follow Jesus, we must leave our past behind (cf Mt 8:18-22), and this requires a great faith.

To continue following Jesus, we must face the present realities with an even greater faith lest we perish amid things beyond our control. Faith calms us down, giving us chance to ask help from God who alone has the power to save us. Do we face problems with calmness, having faith in God who is always in control of everything?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

