Vargas feels Tab’s apology not sincere

By JONAS TERRADO

PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT KaTropa accepted the apology of its former assistant coach Tab Baldwin for comments that caused stir among members of the local basketball community more than two weeks ago.

Vargas, however, admitted that he felt that Baldwin’s apology wasn’t sincere when the American-Kiwi explained that his comments against PBA policies on imports and officiating and for calling local coaches as “tactically immature” were “taken out of context.”

“Nag-apologize si Tab and I have accepted the apology,” said Vargas, who broke his silence on the issue during Tuesday’s online session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“Ang naging sa akin nung comment na ‘taken out of context’ after the apology was a little bit insincere, because it was sort of saying I apologize, but I was taken out of context. So it tended to push it into blaming others. And the consequence of that statement became more divisive, kaya pinabayaan ko na,” added Vargas.

Baldwin was suspended for three games and fined P75,000 by PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial, but TNT said that the former Gilas coach is no longer part of the coaching staff even before the community quarantine regulations were implemented in mid-March.

Asked if the comments could jeopardize his job as program director of Gilas Pilipinas and coach of three-time UAAP champion Ateneo, Vargas said the question should be asked to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas President Al Panlilio.

Panlilio was unavailable for comment.

“As far as I know, he (Baldwin) is helping out the SBP,” said Vargas, who once held the position as SBP vice president.

