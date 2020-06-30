Woman found dead with 64 stab wounds inside car in Laguna

*By DANNY ESTACIO

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found with 64 stab wounds inside her car on Sunday night on Bucal Bypass Road in Barangay Maunong in this city.

Police identified the victim as Robyn Jang Lucero, alias Jingle or Aya, 32, and a resident of Vito Cruz, Pasay City.

The victim’s bloodied body was found on the driver’s seat of a Mitsubishi Mirage G4 with conduction sticker number B6F924 around 10:30 p.m.

Investigators learned that the victim’s car was used in her rent-a-car business in which she also served as the driver. Her business was advertised on her Facebook account.

On her FB account, she posted “Uwe napo ako bukas ng Laguna. Sino gusto makauwe probinsya. Low rate napo ngaun, dati 3K at 2.5K peron ngayung GCQ 1.5K ang rate ko Pasay to Bay Laguna.”

Victim’s relatives were puzzled over the motive behind the killing since her personal belongings including money were intact.

Base on initial police report, one Jerome Gutierrez, a roving security guard of Hunter Security Agency, was informed by a concerned citizen that a stalled vehicle was seen at the said place.

Gutierrez proceeded to the scene and later reported the incident to Barangay Public Safety Office of Maunog in this city.

During the course of investigation, police learned that the victim came from her friend in Bay, Laguna before going back to Manila.

Police are eyeing love triangle and debts of another person as possible motives behind the slaying.

Meantime, the girlfriend and parents of the victim were invited to the police station to give their statements to extract information that may help in solving the crime, according to Police Lt. Col. Gene Licud, head of Calamba City Police Station.

