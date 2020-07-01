Man, 60, dies in Las Pinas fire

A 60 year-old man died when he was trapped inside his burning house in Las Pinas City Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victim as Fernando Manalo, a resident of 1085 Tramo St., Barangay Pulanglupa Uno, Las Pinas City.

The police said that the fire started at the house of the victim at about 6:11 a.m. and was placed under control about 6:32 a.m.

Witnesses told police that the victim was living alone inside his house when the fire broke out.

Police said residents claimed that they heard a loud explosion inside the house of the victim followed by a fire.

Residents immediately called for assistance and helped each other to contain the fire that only lasted for about 21 minutes.

Probers have yet to determine the cause of the fire. (Jean Fernando)

