Mestizos contravidas

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

MESTIZOS Y MESTIZAS: Typecasting in Philippine movies doesn’t exempt mes­tizos, or those actors with foreign blood.

In their youth, they’re prime cut for matinee idol parts. For women, leading lady roles.

In their more mature years, mestizo types become a shoo-in for villain roles.

Such mindset can probably be traced to the Philippines’ history as a colonized people, under Spain, for over 300 years. Casting mestizos in the roles of conquerors, rapists and other contravidas helps reinforce characterization.

Thus, we have the likes of Eddie Garcia, Eddie Gutierrez, Ronaldo Valdez, Phillip Salva­dor, Ricky Davao, Ruel Vernal (where is he now?) acting out such parts with conviction.

Their female counterparts include Dina Bonnevie, Cherie Gil, Rosa Rosal, Gloria Romero, Snooky Serna, Rosanna Roces, Hilda Koronel, mestizas all.

THE NATIVE LOOK: On the other hand, native-looking talents are seen as perfect for api-apihan roles.

Think of Nora Aunor, Amy Austria, Sarah Geronimo, Coco Martin, Erich Gonzales, Kath­ryn Bernardo, Kris Bernal, Aljur Abrenica, Nadine Lustre.

Their mature counterparts in the roles of peasants, pro­vincianos, and similar work­ing class characters include Caridad Sanchez, Perla Bau­tista, Vangie Labalan, Robert Arevalo, Julio Diaz, Ariel Rivera, Gardo Versoza, Romnick Sar­menta, Cesar Montano, Tommy Abuel.

