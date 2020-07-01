OPM, PAMI, SENTRO appeal for ABS-CBN’S franchise renewal

THE Organisasyon ng Pilipi­nong Mang-aawit (OPM), Pro­fessional Artists Managers, Inc. (PAMI) and the Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (Sentro) asked lawmakers to consider the livelihood of affected workers and grant the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN during the House panel hearing Tuesday.

OPM president Ogie Alcasid said the group enjoined ABS-CBN in its plea for a renewed franchise as the network has been instrumental for many local artists to achieve their potential.

“Naniniwala po kami na na­pakalaki po ng naitulong at mai­tutulong pa ng kanilang music platforms upang matulungan po ang ating mga local singers at songwriters na maipalabas at maiparinig ang kanilang cre­ated content tulad ng kanilang mga awitin at ang kanila pong performances,” he said.

Professional Artist Manag­ers, Inc. (PAMI) president June Rufino also sought the Congress’ consideration of the livelihood of its members and their fami­lies.

“It is our humble plea to the honorable franchise committee to find it in your hearts and consciousness the future of over 5,000 families who are dependent and hopeful for your affirmative decision on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN,” Rufino urged.

“Without the production em­ployment from ABS-CBN, a signifi­cant number of taxpaying Filipino artists will be burdened by their subsequent loss of income,” she added.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN COO for broadcast Cory Vidanes shared how the network’s workers con­tinue to support the company’s fight to renewal amid the fears of losing their jobs.

“Ang mga Kapamilya namin ay puno ng pangamba at takot para sa kinabukasan nila at ng kanil­ang pamilya. Pero patuloy po sila na nagdadasal, sumusuporta, at umaasa na marenew ang aming franchise para po makasigurado sa kinabukasan ng kanilang mga pamilya at para po makapag­patuloy kaming magserbisyo sa mga Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng aming mga programang nagbibigay impormasyon, edu­kasyon, inspirasyon, pag-asa, at saya,” she said.

In the same hearing, Sentro proposed to include pro-worker provisions in the network’s fran­chise renewal and expressed that the threat of retrenchment among the affected workers is inhumane.

“Naniniwala po kami na da­pat natin itong ituloy para pag-usapan din ang kapaka­nanan ng mga kasalukuyang empleyado ng ABS-CBN Cor­poration. Ang magkaroon ng aabot sa 11,000 na manggagawa na humaharap sa pangamba sa kanilang kabuhayan sa gitna ng isang pandemya, sa aming pananaw, ay isang immoral, hindi makatao, at simpleng maling pangayayari,” Sentro campaign officer Benjamin Miguel Alvero said.

