Palace: PH won’t seek China’s help in probe on Mindoro sea collision

Malacañang said it will not ask for China’s help in investigating the collision between fishing boat Liberty Cinco and a Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship off Occidental Mindoro on Sunday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said there was no sign of life after its second day of searching for the 14 Filipinos aboard the Liberty Cinco after it collided with MV Vienna Wood.

In an interview with ANC’s “Headstart”, Roque said the Philippines will not allow China, despite its offer, to investigate the incident because it happened in Philippine waters.

“Because it happened in Philippine waters, it’s Philippine exclusive jurisdiction. We will not allow foreign entities to exercise criminal jurisdiction and civil jurisdiction over matters that the Philippine authorities have exclusive jurisdiction,” he said Wednesday.

“This will be investigated by the MARINA, by the Coast Guard. If there’s criminal responsibility, then the fiscal will make the preliminary investigation and file the criminal information with the court,” he added.

The collision in Occidental Mindoro happened a year after a Chinese vessel rammed Filipino fishing boat Gemver while it was anchored in Reed Bank in the disputed South China Sea and left its 22 passengers floating for hours before they were rescued by a Vietnamese vessel.

According to Roque, the recent collision will not be as controversial because it clearly happened in Philippine waters. He said it will be proceeded as an admiralty case falling within the regional trial court of Occidental Mindoro. (Argyll Geducos)

