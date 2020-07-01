Revilla Sr. interred today in Imus cemetery

IMUS CITY, Cavite – The remains of the late former Sen. Ramon B. Revilla Sr. are set to be interred at 3 p.m. today, Thursday, July 2, at the Angelus Eternal Garden here.

The Bacoor City Public Information Office said that the interment will be held with simple military honors and the blessing after the 2 p.m. Holy Mass for Revilla Sr. at the Nuestra Señora La Virgen del Pilar (Our Lady of the Pillar) Cathedral in this city.

The protocols under the general community quarantine will be observed during the interment.

Imus is the hometown of national icon Revilla Sr. or Jose Acuña Bautista.

The movie actor-legislator was born and grew in a neighborhood in Poblacion, Imus.

The simple Bautista family house still stands on Gen. Jose Castañeda St., formerly called Calle Karaniwan, in Poblacion II-A.

Revilla Sr. was the youngest of the 10 children of businessman Ildefonso Bautista and Andrea Acuña. He was born on March 8, 1927. (Anthony Giron)

