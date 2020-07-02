45 more cops test positive for COVID

The Philippine National Police reported yesterday that 45 more policemen have tested positive for COVID-19, raising fears that the infection would eventually thin out the strength of the organization which takes the lead in the enforcement of quarantine rules.

Seven-hundred fifty-four policemen have been infcted with COVID, with 677 others classified as possible cases and 1,162 considered as suspected infection. Nine policemen have died from COVID-19.

Policemen, once suspected or classified as possible coronavirus infection cases, are no longer allowed to go on duty and are advised to undergo quarantine procedures.

The PNP has a strength of more or less 205,000 uniformed personnel and almost all of them are either assigned as frontliners via manning checkpoints and conducting community patrol or in regular law enforcement functions of the police.

PNP chief Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said that more than 155 of those infected have been cleared to resume their duty after completing the medical requirements. (Aaron Recuenco)

