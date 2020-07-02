6 karatekas eye Tokyo berths

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Six members of the Philippine karate team, including Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim, are hoping to rise to the challenge when they compete in next year’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The Olympic qualifier was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was reset to June next year.

Apart from Lim, who is the daughter of PBA legend Samboy Lim, and Thukii, other members of the team, according to Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. president Richard Lim, are Joane Orbon, Alwyn Batican, Sharief Afif and Ivan Agustin.

“It’s already in the calendar of events pero wala pang venue kung saan gagawin.”

Tsukii will compete in the -50kg, Orbon in the -61kg and Lim in the +71kg of women’s division, while Batican in the -67kg, Agustin in the -75kg, Afif in the +75kg in the men’s category.

Orbon is currently training in Sacramento, California USA, while Tsukii is now in Saitama, Japan.

“Both of them are doing well. From where they are, Orbon in the US and Tsukii in Japan, mababa naman ang cases ng COVID-19. Maganda pa nga sa kanila kasi they’re training now compared sa mga athletes now na nandito,” said Lim.

The remaining four are training from their respective homes, but once the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) allows athletes from various sports with OQTs next year, Lim said they would stay at the Philsports Complex (formerly ULTRA) in Pasig City.

Lim said that he was among the heads from seven national sports associations, which requested the PSC, to allow some 50 athletes to train at the facility for them to prepare for the OQT.

“I think 50-plus athletes is manageable. We at karate, we’re willing to have our athletes have rapid test for their safety. What is important is for them to get proper training,” said Lim.

“Right now, yes they’re in proper condition. But it’s different when you have a training partner. You get to also practice your timing, the spacing you need. So yes, we’re all hoping that they approve,” added Lim.

The PSC, according to Philippine Sports Institute chief Marc Velasco, needs to disinfect first the athletes’ quarters before the PSC board decides when to allow the athletes to stay in ULTRA.

