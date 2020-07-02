How sad!

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

*

HE was one of the country’s top ramp-commercial models. He earned lots of money which he wasted on wine, women, and song. He was also hooked on drugs.

But for years he man­aged to cope with his bad habits…putting up a good front. Finally, fi­nally, things caught up with him and he fell from grace. He ap­peared in cheap bold flicks.

For a few years nothing was heard from him. What­ever happened? There were lots of speculations. Was he in a rehab? In a faraway province, perhaps?

An old friend revealed he was in a hospital in the suburbs, alone and dying in a charity ward. He had children, but one of them was in the US. Another one was here, but didn’t really care.

When he died colleagues in the modeling and act­ing words had to chipped in for his burial.

How sad!

*

DRIVING A – Here’s another top model with a sad story.

He was the top winner in a modeling contest, who did not know how to handle success.

After briefly modeling on the ramp…and acting on the side, he disappeared from the scene.

What happened?

He was last heard driv­ing a tricycle in a nearby province.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s an honest way to earn a living. But consid­ering what he has achieved, more was expected from him.

How sad!

*

FLESH – Still an­other sad story. This time an ac­tor is involved.

He was built up by a top di­rector who cast him in lead roles. For a while, every­thing went well. That was until he discovered drugs. His mentor tried to have him rehabili­tated but in vain.

Now, he’s into the flesh trade…still hooked on drugs.

How sad!

