BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
*
HE was one of the country’s top ramp-commercial models. He earned lots of money which he wasted on wine, women, and song. He was also hooked on drugs.
But for years he managed to cope with his bad habits…putting up a good front. Finally, finally, things caught up with him and he fell from grace. He appeared in cheap bold flicks.
For a few years nothing was heard from him. Whatever happened? There were lots of speculations. Was he in a rehab? In a faraway province, perhaps?
An old friend revealed he was in a hospital in the suburbs, alone and dying in a charity ward. He had children, but one of them was in the US. Another one was here, but didn’t really care.
When he died colleagues in the modeling and acting words had to chipped in for his burial.
How sad!
*
DRIVING A – Here’s another top model with a sad story.
He was the top winner in a modeling contest, who did not know how to handle success.
After briefly modeling on the ramp…and acting on the side, he disappeared from the scene.
What happened?
He was last heard driving a tricycle in a nearby province.
Now, there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s an honest way to earn a living. But considering what he has achieved, more was expected from him.
How sad!
*
FLESH – Still another sad story. This time an actor is involved.
He was built up by a top director who cast him in lead roles. For a while, everything went well. That was until he discovered drugs. His mentor tried to have him rehabilitated but in vain.
Now, he’s into the flesh trade…still hooked on drugs.
How sad!