Jolo cops’ guns secured, town cop chief relieved

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By AARON RECUENCO

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has accounted and secured all the firearms issued to the nine Jolo policemen behind the death of four military intelligence officers as the investigation on the controversial shooting incident started.

PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said the chief of police of Jolo, Lt. Col. Walter Annayo, was also relieved from his post to ensure an impartial investigation of the probe that would be conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“He was relieved from the post for command responsibility,” said Banac.

“All the nine policemen involved in that incident are now restricted to quarters at the Sulu Police Provincial Office in Jolo to ensure their availability to face investigation,” he added.

They were identified as Police Senior Master Sgt. Abdelzhimar Padjiri, Police Master Sergeant Hanie Baddiri, Police Staff Sgt. Iskandar Susulan, Police Staff Sgt. Ernisar Sappal, Police Corporal Sulki Andaki , and Patrolman Moh Nur E. Pasani, all members of the Jolo Municipal Police Alert Team; Police Staff Sgt. Almudzrin Hadjaruddin, Patrolman Alkajal Mandangan, and Patrolman Rajiv Putalan of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of Sulu.

Both the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have agreed to tap the NBI to become the lead investigator of the incident in Jolo that has been causing tension especially among the soldiers deployed in Sulu.

What drew the ire of military commanders and the soldiers was the alleged attempt of the policemen involved to make it appear that it was a shootout.

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage was also circulating on social media showing that some of the cops were tampering the crime scene instead of observing the investigation protocol of cordoning off the crime scene and wait for the Scene of the Crime operatives.

There were also some photos circulating on social media about the alleged attempt to plant guns to slain soldier while there were also rumors circulating in Sulu that some of the cops attempted to plant shabu in the crime scene.

But PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa appealed for calm and sobriety as he accused some sectors of possible deliberate attempt to sow wrong information in order to drive a wedge between the police and the military.

“Our relationship is founded on a long shared history of cooperation and brotherhood. In fact, we are inter-operable in the field because we share the same roots and are fighting a common enemy. While the incident is most unfortunate, it should not undermine operational policies and established cooperation guidelines that we have relied on and trusted for years,” said Gamboa.

He then asked the public to wait for the result of the investigation from the NBI, even as he assured that the PNP would yield to the findings and would act based on the result of the investigation.

“The PNP is committed to determine the truth and rest assured that we will support and abide by the findings and recommendations of the NBI,” said Gamboa.

‘HEARTBREAKING’

Vice President Leni Robredo paid her respects to three of the four Army soldiers who were shot dead by police last Monday in Jolo, Sulu, as their bereaved families cried for justice.

Robredo visited the wake of Major Marvin Indammog, Capt. Irwin Managuelod, and Sgt. Jaime Velasco at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City.

The remains of the fourth fallen soldier, Corporal Abdal Asula, were already buried in Jolo in observance of the Islamic tradition.

Robredo posted on her Facebook page the photos of her visit at the wake, where she was seen condoling with the grieving families they left behind.

“All of them are young men who died in the service of the country. It was heartbreaking to hear their stories from their respective families,” she wrote in a post late Wednesday night.

”They had such promising futures ahead of them. My heart goes out to their loved ones and the entire Philippine Army who are all grieving for their loss,” Robredo said.

SENATE PROBE

Senator Risa Hontiveros filed on Thursday a resolution seeking a legislative inquiry on the fatal shooting of four military intelligence officers.

In calling for a Senate investigation, Hontiveros said “the incident in Jolo further feeds the public’s distrust toward the PNP (Philippine National Police).”

In filing Senate Resolution No. 460, she “this was not the first time” that policemen had killed members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

She cited the death of former soldier Winston Ragos, who was shot dead by members of the police in a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City last April.

In the resolution, the senator stated that the recent incidents “demonstrate a disturbing pattern of police behavior”.

“Hindi pwedeng trigger-happy ang ating kapulisan.Dapat maintindihan ng kapulisan na ang mga pagpatay na ito ay nakakadagdag lang ng takot sa mga tao, at mas lalong nakakabawas ng tiwala,” senator said in her statement.

Hontiveros said that while the PNP and the AFP have already agreed to allow the NBI to conduct an impartial investigation into the Sulu incident, the “excessive use of force and violence by the police” may require long-term strategic measures and legislative action.

“Extensive reform has to be done to restore the public’s trust in our institutions,” she said. (with reports from Raymund Antonio, Vanne Terrazola)

comments