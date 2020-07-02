Mon F. backs Sotto, Ravena

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

PBA legend Mon Fernandez believes that Thirdy Ravena and Kai Sotto made the right decision to play abroad in the early stages of their careers if they are to boost their level of game and confidence.

Fernandez, who won a record 19 PBA championships and four Most Valuable Player awards, said the 7-foot-2 Sotto will benefit greatly from playing in the NBA G League next year.

Ravena, on the other hand, has inked a deal to play in one of the teams in Japan pro league.

“An athlete is only as good as his competition. If I want to improve my game, I have to go to higher competition,” he said in Thursday’s Usapang Isports by TOPS held online.

“I would like to assume that competitions in those areas are much higher than ours… If it were me, I’ll definitely get that.”

Fernandez admitted he’d only seen glimpses of Sotto’s game, but is convinced the

18-year-old former Ateneo high school standout has a great future ahead.

“The fact na kinuha siya ng scout abroad means they believe in his abilities… It’s just a matter of maturity physically and mentally kasi bata pa naman siya,” Fernandez said.

“Napakalaki ng future niya. It’s good na pinili niya to go abroad to have that chance of getting pitted at the highest level of competition possible.”

While Fernandez thinks the level of competition is higher abroad, the former national team member said the PBA is doing everything it can to improve the quality of the game.

“I think nasa individual athletes na yan, how they can improve themselves. Lumalaban naman sila internationally ngayon, napipili naman sila sa national team,” he said.

