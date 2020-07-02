Sex and spiders

BY KIM ATIENZA

*

KAKAIBA rin naman ang sex­ual practice ng mga gagamba. Punung-puno ito ng foreplay.

Ang lalaking spider ay kai­langang magpamalas ng gal­ing niya sa acrobatics para ma-impress at mabingwit ang kanyang partner.

Ayon sa Smithsonian maga­zine, ang lalak­ing spider ay may­roong rainbow-color, light-reflecting pattern sa ka­nilang katawan. This serves as an attraction to females. Gamit nila ito pang-seduce.

Ang mga lady spiders na­man, naku, maraming kaprit­so. Gusto nilang makita ang kanilang potential sex mate na mag-shake, rattle and roll bago nila ibigay ang kanilang matamis na oo.

Demanding sila, grabe.

Sabi ng Smithsonian: The male spiders raise their vi­brant fan in the air and give the performance of a lifetime in hopes of, well, getting laid.

The female spider will chase him and lunge at him, each time threatening death, until she is finally impressed with his routine (or kills him out of sheer disappointment.) This foreplay ritual can last up to 50 minutes.

*

TRIVIA PA MORE (Various Sources): On Twitter recently, someone asked if oysters, indeed, produce pearl. Yes, they do.

When a pearl has been harvested, what happens to the oys­ter? Does it die?

Says Google: Harvesting a pearl does NOT kill the oyster, and pearl Farming is very much a ‘sustainable’ practice.

*

