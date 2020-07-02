Terror suspect dead in shootout

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – A suspected member of the extremist Dawlah Islamiyah terror group was killed during a shootout on Wednesday with police operatives in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

Lt. Col. Alex Joe Orcajada, Polomolok police chief, said police intelligence operatives had launched pursuit operations against the suspects who were responsible in the ambush-slaying of two policemen assigned to Polomolok Police Station last April 29 in Barangay Koronadal Proper.

The two cops – Cpl. Witzel Russ Betantos and Patrolman Bryan Costello – were conducting police patrol when waylaid by four heavily-armed men in Barangay Koronadal Proper, according to police report.

Police identified the slain suspect as Nasrudin Ladsiman, 20, a resident of Barangay Sumbakil, Polomolok.

Orcajada said police operatives are pursuing the three other cohorts of the suspect – Russel Mamo, Abu Saif and Jayrol Darino – who managed to escape.

Police recovered a 9mm UZI sub-machine pistol, the M-4 automatic rifle of Patrolman Costello which was carted off by the suspects during the ambush-slaying.

Police also seized several grams of shabu and a stolen motorcycle used by the suspect.

The recovered Honda XRM motorcycle, which is owned by Mercy Ann Canque, was stolen last April in Tupi, South Cotabato.

Police tagged the suspects as members of the local terror group affiliated with the ISIS-inspired Dawlah Islamiyah under Salahuddin Hassan.

Police said the suspects were involved in criminal activities including illegal drug trade, carnapping, robbery, and gun-for-hire in the locality and neighboring areas.

