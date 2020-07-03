90 BIR officials moved

BY JUN RAMIREZ

COMMISSIONER Caesar Dulay of the Bureau of Internal Revenue has reshuffled another batch of 90 field officials and examiners to upgrade the collection performance amid the unprecedented destruction of the economy by the new coronavirus-2019.

The latest personnel movement followed the May revamp of more than 535 revenuers holding positions from assistant commissioner down to Revenue District Officers and tax auditors nationwide.

The bureau has been hard-pressed in meeting its monthly collection targets since May when quarantine was imposed all over the country to minimize the spread of the pandemic.

The latest personnel changes included assistant RDOs nationwide, group supervisors, and examiners based at the Quezon City revenue region.

The taxmen were rotated and reassigned to the region’s four district offices – Quezon City North, Quezon City South, Cubao, and Novaliches.

The regional office, headed by Director Alvin Galanza, was tasked to raise P65.7 billion this year.

