Maxene Magalona, may trauma daw

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY DANTE LAGANA

*

STRANDED ang Kapamilya aktres na si Maxene Magalona at ang kanyang husband na si Rob Mananquil sa Bali Indo­nesia dulot na rin ng COVID-19 pandemic.

Balitang naroon na ang mag-asawa mula pa noong Feb. 29 pa.

Ang original plan nila ay mag-enroll sa isang yoga practice to improve their state of mind.

Ipinaliwanag sa social media ni Maxene ang dahilan.

“Do you want to know why I decided to go deep into my yoga practice? It wasn’t because it helped me lose weight, get fit or start a career as a yoga teacher. It was because I discovered for myself how it could help me heal from my physical and emo­tional traumas as well as rewire my brain to be able to develop new neurological pathways and thinking patterns.”

Aniya pa, “This practice is so good for people like me who have complex PTSD be­cause medications are not re­ally helpful to us as this mental health condition is a result of prolonged trauma or multiple exposures to trauma, usually beginning in childhood. Imag­ine living with so many years and layers of all kinds of trauma and feeling unsafe in your own body. Dissociation is one of the most known symptoms of C-PTSD which is the feeling of being disconnected from your own body, not having a clear sense of self and/or being de­tached from reality…”

Diin pa ni Maxene, “Yoga and meditation help me heal, change and grow into the per­son I was always meant to be – my true and authentic self. It has a lot of beautiful benefits to be honest, but my favorite would have to be how yoga and meditation make me feel my spirit and connect to God more than anything. Because of Him, I get to live and breathe so I just want to keep honor­ing Him through my practice. I want to thank Him for His unconditional love. I want to use my mind, body and soul to celebrate the gift of life that He has bestowed upon us.”

Amen!

comments