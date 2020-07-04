Liza Soberano’s plea

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

LIZA Soberano, one of ABS-CBN’s hottest stars, addressed lawmakers via social media recently, urging them to “open your hearts” amid ongoing discussion concerning the renewal of the network’s franchise.

Only a month ago, the network was directed to cease its free-TV and radio operations.

Just recently, the govern­ment ordered the shutdown of TVPlus and SKYdirect.

This has obviously affected the 22-year-old actress.

In a series of tweets, Liza related how saddened she was to learn of the latest set­back from her superiors.

“I received what was prob­ably one of the most heart­breaking text messages from one of our leaders in ABS-CBN,” she wrote.

“The little fan girl in me is probably crying so hard right now. I grew up watching the Kapamilya channel and al­most all of their telseryes.”

She went on to add, “I will forever be grateful towards this company, who has in­stilled values in me through their programs and gave me the opportunity to inspire those who watch and sup­port my projects.”

Liza then urged her follow­ers to continue supporting ABS-CBN.

“If it’s not too much to ask, and if ABS-CBN has ever positively impacted you in one way or another, I humbly ask that you please pray for the company and all of its employees,” she said.

Addressing congressmen, she added: “Please, open up your hearts and hear our voices. ABS-CBN has always and will always be in service of the Filipino people.”

Liza has been a talent of the network since 2011.

