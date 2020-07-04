Liza Soberano’s plea

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG
*
LIZA Soberano, one of ABS-CBN’s hottest stars, addressed lawmakers via social media recently, urging them to “open your hearts” amid ongoing discussion concerning the renewal of the network’s franchise.
Only a month ago, the network was directed to cease its free-TV and radio operations.
Just recently, the government ordered the shutdown of TVPlus and SKYdirect.
This has obviously affected the 22-year-old actress.
In a series of tweets, Liza related how saddened she was to learn of the latest setback from her superiors.
“I received what was probably one of the most heartbreaking text messages from one of our leaders in ABS-CBN,” she wrote.
“The little fan girl in me is probably crying so hard right now. I grew up watching the Kapamilya channel and almost all of their telseryes.”
She went on to add, “I will forever be grateful towards this company, who has instilled values in me through their programs and gave me the opportunity to inspire those who watch and support my projects.”
Liza then urged her followers to continue supporting ABS-CBN.
“If it’s not too much to ask, and if ABS-CBN has ever positively impacted you in one way or another, I humbly ask that you please pray for the company and all of its employees,” she said.
Addressing congressmen, she added: “Please, open up your hearts and hear our voices. ABS-CBN has always and will always be in service of the Filipino people.”
Liza has been a talent of the network since 2011.