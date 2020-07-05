Kobe, Thirdy pick Vince Carter

By JAN ANOLIN

After successfully holding the first stay-at-home dunk contest last week, Kobe Paras and Thirdy Ravena revealed their favorite dunkers from the NBA.

Paras, two-time FIBA 3×3 Under-18 dunk king, selected eight-time All-Star Vince Carter, who announced his retirement late June after a 22-season career.

“Hands down,” Paras, one of the contest’s judges, said during the show hosted by Shaun Ildefonso of National University.

“Just because siya ‘yung nagpa-uso ng mga between the legs.” “Kalbo siya parang daddy ko,” Paras of the University of the Philippines jested, referring to PBA legend Benjie. “Angas din.”

Former Ateneo star Thirdy Ravena also picked Carter, who ruled the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk contest, when it comes to competitions.

Ravena, who will take his act abroad in Japan’s B. League, though chose Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets in terms of in-game dunking.

“In-game right now si Russell Westbrook just because how powerful his dunks are. ‘Yung talagang feel na feel ng rim. Para siyang si Derrick Rose. Kawawa ‘yung ring kapag (nag-dunk) siya,” the 23-year-old Ravena said.

