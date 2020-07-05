- Home
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
*
THE obit of Don Ramon Ravilla featured his being a senator in the ‘90s and true-to-life films in the ‘70s. But did you know he was Gloria Romero’s leading man in several films produced by Sampaguita in the ‘50s?
In one of their starrers, “Mr. Kasintahan,” he was billed “The Boy Next Door.”
Ramon made other films with Gloria, the movie queen of the ‘50s.
These included: “Cofradia,” “Kurdapya,” “Anak Sa Panalangin,” “Bim Bam Bum,” and “Recuerdo” (with Fred Montilla and Myrna Delgado).
Other films he made for Sampaguita: “Sa Dulo ng Landas” (co-starring Pancho Magalona, Myrna Delgado, and Lolita Rodriguez).
“Matandang Dalaga” (with Carmen Rosales, Pempe Padilla, and Myrna Delgado).
“Binibining Kalog” (opposite Lolita Rodriguez and Trudy Francisco).
Ramon was introduced in “Ulila ng Bataan,” topbilled by child star Tessie Agana.
In 1969 he was reunited with Gloria in “Liku-Likong Landas,” also starring Luis Gonzales and Rita Gomez, produced by an independent company.
By the way, he was born Jose Acuña Bautista. The name Ramon Revilla was given him by the great Sampaguita starbuilder, Dr. Jose R. Perez.
Before Sampaguita, Ramon appeared in LVN pictures using the screen name Gallardo Acuña.
*
‘NARDONG PUTIK’ – After working with the Bureau of Customs, Ramon Revilla staged a successful comeback via “Nardong Putik,” the bio of a Cavite bandit. A succession of other filmbios followed.
He won a FAMAS best actor award for “Hulihin Si Tiagong Akyat” in 1973.