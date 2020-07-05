‘The Boy Next Door’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

*

THE obit of Don Ramon Ravilla featured his being a senator in the ‘90s and true-to-life films in the ‘70s. But did you know he was Gloria Romero’s leading man in sev­eral films produced by Sam­paguita in the ‘50s?

In one of their starrers, “Mr. Kasintahan,” he was billed “The Boy Next Door.”

Ramon made other films with Gloria, the movie queen of the ‘50s.

These included: “Cofradia,” “Kurdapya,” “Anak Sa Panal­angin,” “Bim Bam Bum,” and “Recuerdo” (with Fred Mon­tilla and Myrna Delgado).

Other films he made for Sampaguita: “Sa Dulo ng Lan­das” (co-starring Pancho Mag­alona, Myrna Delgado, and Lolita Rodriguez).

“Matandang Dalaga” (with Carmen Rosales, Pempe Pa­dilla, and Myrna Delgado).

“Binibining Kalog” (opposite Lolita Rodriguez and Trudy Francisco).

Ramon was introduced in “Ulila ng Bataan,” topbilled by child star Tessie Agana.

In 1969 he was reunited with Gloria in “Liku-Likong Landas,” also starring Luis Gonzales and Rita Gomez, produced by an independent company.

By the way, he was born Jose Acuña Bautista. The name Ramon Revilla was given him by the great Sampaguita star­builder, Dr. Jose R. Perez.

Before Sampaguita, Ramon appeared in LVN pictures us­ing the screen name Gallardo Acuña.

*

‘NARDONG PUTIK’ – After working with the Bureau of Customs, Ramon Revilla staged a successful comeback via “Nardong Putik,” the bio of a Cavite bandit. A succession of other filmbios followed.

He won a FAMAS best actor award for “Hulihin Si Tiagong Akyat” in 1973.

comments