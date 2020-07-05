Yap hits the gym, ready to return

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Rain or Shine superstar James Yap has started lifting weights the past week just in time as the PBA plans the resumption of practices after the approval of the government to allow professional basketball amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6’2” Yap said it was the first time for him to go to the gym since arriving in Milano Marittima, Italy.

“Nakapag-buhat din finally, puro kasi ako takbo for almost a month,” Yap said. “Timing na din kasi makakabalik na nga ang teams sa pagensayo, so pagbalik ko Manila nasa kundisyon.”

The government, through the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, has approved the return of pro basketball and football as recommended by the Games and Amusement Board under strict health protocols during practices.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said last Saturday that he is set to meet board representatives this week to finalize guidelines, including practice schedules in different training venues.

Marcial is also meeting coaches and team managers on Friday.

Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia said there is no exact date yet on their return to practice since that would all depend on the board and the discussion of coaches on when to restart.

Garcia said they are looking for a training venue.

“Actually we’re training at the Reyes Gym (in Mandaluyong City) before the lockdown. We’re considering that as our venue but we need to find out first kung kami lang ba ang gagamit ng gym,” said Garcia.

“Under the health protocol kasi ng PBA is kailangan sanitized ang gym, so kung ipapa-sanitize namin ang gym tapos baka naman mamaya may gagamit na iba, hindi naman puwede na ganun.”

Yap, a two-time PBA MVP said, he is ready to return to practice with the rest of the Elasto Painters.

“Ready naman ako. Actually now nagpahanap na ako sa travel agent ko ng flight pabalik ng Manila…’yung iba kasi kinacancel ‘yung flight. Pero may makukuha naman ako pabalik before mag-resume ensayo,” said Yap.

Yap and Italian partner Michela left for Italy last June 1 with their kids Michael James and Francesca Michelle, who turned two last June 26, because of “family matters.”

Yap said he is returning home first, and then his family would follow a few weeks later.

“Alam naman na noon pa na mauna ako uuwi sa kanila pag pinayagan na mag-practice,” said Yap. “Siyempre mami-miss ko sila, pero trabaho ‘to e, talagang uuwi ako ngayong balik na ang PBA.”

