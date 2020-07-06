Artists need help

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

*

JUST A THOUGHT: “One of the best lessons you can learn in life is to master how to remain calm.” – Bruce Lee

*

NON-ESSENTIAL DAW: Does it have to be that way?

Arts and entertainment rank among the lowest in priority industries allowed to open and operate under the New Normal in the Age of Quarantine.

This sector is consid­ered non-essential, compared to food and medical equip­ment, in the time of the COVID-19 pan­demic.

Equally hard­est hit are res­taurants, hotels, bars, everything down the line of entertainment and tourism.

*

SUPPORT THE ARTISTS: A statement expressing the sentiments of concerned artists is going around the net. I’d like to quote from the statement in support of arts and entertainment.

“Artists are not ok right now.

Broadway is closed until 2021.

Cirque de Soleil is filing for bankruptcy.

Feld laid off 90 per cent of its workforce perma­nently

Cruise ship performers are out of work.

Film and Television are not shooting.

Theme park performers have no idea when they will be recalled.

Performing arts organi­zations of all kinds: choirs, theatres, orchestras, dance companies, film produc­tion companies and TV Networks are all trying to figure out on a daily basis how to keep going and employ anyone they can in the field.

If you know anyone in the arts industry, reach out to them and tell them they matter.

Give them a virtual hug and make sure they are taken care of.

Donate to arts organiza­tions and keep arts alive.

Our hearts and souls need it NOW more than ever.

Support your artist-friends in any way you can.

Don’t tear them down.

We’re doing what we can to get through this.’’

comments