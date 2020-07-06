Key figure in EDSA 1 from military dies

BY MARTIN SADONGDONG

RETIRED Philippine Navy Commodore Rex Robles, a key figure in the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution that toppled the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., died yesterday at the age of 75.

Robles died of cardiac arrest at 1:30 a.m. and his death was confirmed by his wife, Marilyn.

He was a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1965.

Robles was among the leaders of the Reform the Armed Forces Movement, a group of military officers who sought to implement major changes in the military which was accused of corruption during the Marcos presidency.

The RAM, founded by retired Army Col. now Information and Communications Secretary Gringo Honasan, was instrumental in the 1986 People Power Revolution as well as the launching of several coup attempts against Marcos’ successor, the late President Corazon C. Aquino.

Robles was also part of the Feliciano Commission, a fact-finding panel headed by former Supreme Court Justice Florentino Feliciano which was created to investigate the Oakwood Mutiny on July 27, 2003.

Robles was appointed by President Duterte in 2018 as a member of a panel tasked to review the 1987 Philippine Constitution for the purpose of establishing a federal Charter.

