Manila public schools exceed enrollment target

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Public schools in Manila exceeded their enrollment target for the upcoming school year as the city government transitions into “blended learning” with general community quarantine measures still in place.

Data from the Manila Division of City Schools (DCS) showed that the enrollment target hit 100.46% with 270,219 enrollees as of Friday, July 3, exceeding their target of 268,972 enrollees.

This after Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso announced that they will purchase around P1.065 billion worth of laptops and tablets for public school students and teachers to equip them during the new learning set up.

“Taos-puso ang aking pasasalamat sa lahat ng mga magulang dito sa Lungsod ng Maynila. Maraming salamat at kayo ay sumunod sa aking payo na i-enroll ang inyong mga anak,” Domagoso said in a Facebook live broadcast.

“Hayaan n’yong pilitin namin sa maliit naming kaparaaan na tugunan at maibsan ‘yung ibang pangagailangan niyo,” he added.

The gadgets will be distributed before the opening of school year 2020-2021 in August. (Minka Tiangco)

comments