PH in monsoon break

BY ELLALYN V. RUIZ

THE monsoon break could last for a few more days as the southwest monsoon or “habagat” is still temporarily weak, a weather forecaster said yesterday.

A monsoon break, where rain events are followed by dry periods, usually lasts for several days to two weeks. The southwest monsoon has been temporarily weak for more than a week now.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration weather specialist Ariel Rojas said the easterlies or the warm and humid winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will be the dominant weather system that may affect the country in the next few days.

Although a monsoon break is prevailing, a huge part of the Philippines may still see a continued hot and humid weather from noon to early afternoon, and rain showers and thunderstorms mostly in the late afternoon or evening.

The whole country should remain alert against possible flash floods or landslides, especially those areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards in the event of severe thunderstorms, PAGASA advised.

Severe thunderstorms are often associated with bursts of heavy rainfall, lightning, thunder, and gusty winds that usually last up to two hours, Rojas said.

He noted that a tropical cyclone is less likely to form near or inside the country’s area of responsibility in the next three to five days.

PAGASA has not issued a gale warning across the country’s coasts, thus, fisherfolk and seafarers are safe to sail.

Slight to moderate seas, except during thunderstorms, are expected over the entire archipelago.

