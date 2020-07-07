Couple shot to death inside house in Negros

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

BACOLOD CITY – A man shot to death his younger brother and the latter’s partner during a heated altercation over family problem on Sunday at Sitio Buli, Barangay Rizal in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

The fatalities were identified as Jesselito Hisman, 35, and his partner Maricel Alastra, 35.

Maj. Mark Angelo Junco, city police chief, said that the suspect identified as 40-year-old Jose Benjie Hisman went to the couple’s house and engaged them in argument over a family problem.

During their altercation, the suspect drew his firearm and allegedly repeatedly shot the couple.

While both victims were lying on the floor, the suspect allegedly shot his brother again at close range, Junco said.

The couple died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Police recovered from the scene three fired cartridges of a .45-caliber gun.

The suspect is still at large. (Glazyl Masculino)

