MMDA office on 2-day lockdown

BY JEL SANTOS

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters in Makati City will be on lockdown for two days after four of its personnel recently tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-2019).

The agency said that from July 9 to July 10, its offices and adjacent premises will be closed as they will undergo disinfection.

“All personnel will be allowed to go home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (July 8) as their workplaces will undergo sanitation and disinfection procedures until Sunday (July 12) amid the spread of COVID-19,” the MMDA said in a statement.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said they have decided to suspend the operations at all offices for sanitation and disinfection to protect not only the agency’s personnel but also the transacting public against the virus.

“We assure the public that our offices will resume operations as soon as we have completed the sanitation and disinfection of our all offices by Monday,” he added.

The people who had close contact with those who got infected were ordered to comply with the 14-day quarantine period. They were subjected to swab tests.

“Others employees who tested positive in the rapid test were made to undergo swab test and quarantine according to protocol.”

The MMDA said those exposed to persons with COVID-19, tested positive in rapid test, and awaiting swab test results stay in the agency’s own isolation facility.

The 800-sqm isolation facility, located at the MMDA’s parking area, has two sections – one for suspect cases and another for probable cases.

“Each section of the isolation facility has a 24-bed capacity equipped with shower rooms, comfort rooms and lavatories. The rooms are fully-air conditioned, with WI-FI connection and are regularly cleaned and sanitized. Free meals are also provided.”

Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago, MMDA spokesperson, said the MMDA’s Medical Clinic is also closely monitoring and providing guidance and assistance to employees. (Jel Santos)

