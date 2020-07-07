Navotas family faces raps for holding party during ECQ

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

POLICE have filed charges against a Navotas City family that held a birthday party during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the local government on Monday night said.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said in a statement that a total of 17 individuals, including the attendees, are facing charges for the violation of the Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code and the R.A. 9721 and the Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of the Community Quarantine.

This came as 14 of them tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), prompting the local government to place the street where they live under two-week lockdown.

Tiangco did not mince words as he called the family’s action “reckless,” which “thwarted our efforts to prevent further transmission of COVID-19 and keep our people safe.”

“Let this serve as a stern warning to all violators: Even if we don’t catch you in the act, we will file criminal charges against you if investigation showed you flouted the quarantine order,” he said.

“The family’s utter disregard of safety regulations endangered their lives and all those living at H. Monroy,” he added. (Joseph Pedrajas)

