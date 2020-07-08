886 local execs face raps over SAP distribution mess

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY CHITO CHAVES

*

DEPARTMENT of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said on Wednesday that 886 local government officials are facing various criminal and administrative complaints due to their alleged violations in the distribution of cash aid under the government’s Social Amelioration Program.

“Out of the 886, 364 are elected and the rest are appointed,’’ said Año.

He noted that “182 barangay officials are facing 182 administrative cases while 19 mayors have been given show-cause orders’’ for alleged violations regarding COVID-19 protocols.

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases, Año urged all local government officials to strictly enforce quarantine protocols to avoid the far more dangerous second wave of the pandemic.

At present, the country has more than 47,000 COVID-19 cases with 1,309 deaths.

Año had earlier vowed that the investigation against allegations of the mishandling of funds under SAP will be further intensified to make the guilty parties answerable to the law.

comments