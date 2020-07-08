Couple rapped for keeping tot over debts

By JEFFREY G. DAMICOG

The National Bureau of Investigation has filed a criminal complaint against a couple in Binan City, Laguna who refused to return a toddler to her family over unpaid debts.

The NBI Laguna District Office filed kidnapping and failure to return minor charges under the Revised Penal Code against the suspects – Charito and Eleser Sause – before the Binan City Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges were filed following the rescue of the one-year-old daughter of Nadjullah Rashid last June 26 that was conducted by the NBI-LAGDO and the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD).

During the operation, Charito, who was visited by authorities in her home in Binan City, claimed that the child was hers and even showed a passport with the name Vhrnie Jhane Camento Sause.

Fortunately, Charito subsequently gave in and revealed that the child was staying in a house in San Pedro City, Laguna.

“Immediately, the operatives proceeded to the said address, where they found the child,” the NBI said.

Due to their work, Rashid, a Visayan, recounted that he and his wife entrusted their then one-year-old daughter to his mother, Seda Sybil, on June 19, 2018.

After a month, Rashid learned that his mother left the child to the couple whom she owned P7,000.

The couple refused to return the child despite the payment of the money and claimed that they paid for hospital expenses when she was rushed to the hospital.

When Rashid and his wife returned from the Visayas last June 16 to pay the remaining debts, the couple still refused to return the child.

“She (Charito) even demanded through Facebook Messenger P1 million from the couple in exchange for their daughter,” the NBI said.

