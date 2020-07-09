874 ‘face mask’ rule violators rounded up

A total of 874 individuals are facing charges and are meted with at least P1,000 fine after violating an ordinance requiring the use of face masks in Quezon City, the local government said Thursday.

This came about as both the local government and the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) launched on Wednesday a surprise “One Time Big Time” operations against violators of quarantine measures, which have been enforced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

It can be recalled that during the same operation, journalist Howie Severino was apprehended and held after members of the city government saw him not wearing his face mask properly.

Severino explained that he had just finished drinking after hours of biking when he was seen, leading to his release.

According to Department of Public Order and Safety head, Gen. Elmo San Diego, the violators were apprehended for violation of Executive Order No. 25 and City Ordinance No. 2936, which requires the use of face masks in public places amid the pandemic.

“We want the public to know that we are serious in implementing these policies for the safety of Quezon City residents,” San Diego said.

The violators were processed and documented by police at Amoranto Sports Complex, where they were turned over after their apprehension.

They also underwent a seminar on proper use of face masks.

The local government said all apprehended individuals were not detained but only documented.

They were eventually released, except for two who have standing warrants of arrest for attempted murder and robbery with force intimidation.

The city government and the QCPD will file appropriate charges against the violators before the city’s prosecutor’s office. (Joseph Pedrajas)

