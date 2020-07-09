‘All-Out Sundays’ to return July 12

The fun continues as GMA Network’s musical-comedy-variety program “All-Out Sundays: The Stay Home Party” airs simultaneously on television and online via the network’s official social media pages with a new time slot at 12:45 p.m. June 12.

Spice up your weekend while in quarantine with exceptional song and dance performances from Alden Richards, Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Christian Bautista, Aicelle Santos, Mark Bautista, Gabbi Garcia, Ken Chan, Rita Daniela, Miguel Tanfelix, Ruru Madrid, Kyline Alcantara, Jak Roberto, Mavy Legaspi, Golden Canedo, Jeremiah Tiangco, Garrett Bolden, Thea Astley, Kim de Leon, Shayne Sava, Lexi Gonzales.

In “Four The Win,” Kapuso singers Aicelle Santos, Thea Astley, Golden Canedo and Julie Anne San Jose showcase their world-class vocal prowess as they belt out the hits of OPM band Side A.

Meanwhile, Kapuso actress and recording artist Bianca Umali launches her debut single “Kahit Kailan” in the show with Mikee Quintos and Rodjun Cruz.

Groove to the rhythm of the most iconic ‘90s hit songs as the AOS barkada gather for a fun game dubbed as “Mass Dancing.”

Laugh the boredom away and witness Pekto, John Feir and E.A Guzman in the hilarious “Walang Talent Show” segment as they vie for the title of ‘Walang Talent’ with judges Aiai delas Alas and Boobay, hosted by Paolo Contis.

Exciting surprises also await loyal audiences of “All-Out Sundays” with lucky TV viewers getting a chance to win amazing prizes.

