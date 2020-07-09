Backriding among couples now allowed starting Friday, July 10

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By CHITO CHAVEZ

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año on Thursday announced that motorcycle backriding among couples will now be allowed starting Friday, July 10.

Año explained that this will be permitted as long as a protective shield between the driver and the passenger is mounted between them.

He explained that those living in the same household, whether they are married or “boyfriend and girlfriend,’’ are considered as couples.

Año said that law enforcers can check their identification cards and determine if they have the same surnames and addresses.

“Kung live in sila ganun din the same address din. So there are so many ways para mapatunayan na they are living in the same house,’’ Año explained.

Año said that charges of violating Executive Order 1132 and other appropriate cases will be filed against violators.

The DILG has yet to determine if same-sex couples are allowed to backride.

Año revealed that the prototype design for the protective shield submitted by Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap was approved by the National Task Force on COVID-19.

However, Año said the task force will continue to accept the submission of other designs and proposals from other individuals.

Año noted that a Technical Working Group will carefully scrutinize the submitted designs and will give its approval if the team finds it to be safe for travel while appropriately shielding the passenger and the rider from one another to prevent the droplets from being inhaled by both parties.

Año said the protective shield should cover past the head and should have handles attached to its poles. He noted that the back rider and the driver should still wear face masks and helmets during their travel.

With the new configuration of the motorcycle, Año said the driver should always observe the speed limit to avoid accidents or any untoward incidents.

comments