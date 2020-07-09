MRT-3 completes PCR testing of 3,000 staff for COVID

By ALEXANDRIA DENNISE SAN JUAN

The Metro Rail Transit Line 3 management is awaiting the results of other employees who have undergone the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction or RT-PCR testing after it has completed the testing of its more than 3,000 staff, an official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Thursday.

DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddess Libiran said the swab testing of all the 3,304 personnel of the MRT-3 was completed on Wednesday and are now awaiting the results to determine when to resume the railway’s operations.

“Naghihintay pa kami ng results but all 3,304 personnel ay na-test na (We are just waiting for the results but all 3,304 personnel have been tested already). We are expecting the results to come out two to three days after testing,” Libiran said.

The mass swab testing of all MRT-3 employees was conducted following the increasing number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 among its personnel, mostly from its depot.

As of Tuesday night, the DOTr said 202 employees of the MRT-3 have been infected by the respiratory disease, which includes 181 depot personnel, 15 ticket sellers, three train drivers, two staff from Control Center operations, and a nurse from the Taft Ave. Station in Pasay City.

According to Libiran, of the employees that have been tested, 1,199 already yielded negative results as of Thursday.

The DOTr Assistant Secretary explained that the railway requires at least 1,308 staff to resume operations at a minimum.

As the infected employees include ticket sellers who have interacted with passengers, the MRT-3 management, with the guidance of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), temporarily suspended the line’s operations from July 7 until July 11, Saturday.

Transportation Undersecretary for Rails Timothy John Batan explained in a briefing over the week that the shutdown period may be shortened or extended depending on the pace of the testing and the results.

Batan explained that the suspension will be in place until the management confirms a sufficient number of train personnel who will test negative and sustain limited operations.

EARLIER TRIPS FOR BUS AUGMENTATION

Meanwhile, to ferry more commuters affected by the suspension of the railway’s operation, units under the Bus Augmentation Program will now be dispatched at 4 a.m. as instructed by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

MRT-3 Director for Operations Michael Capati said this was due to train passengers requesting for earlier trips as the previous service started at 5:30 a.m.

“Alinsunod po sa direktiba ni Secretary Tugade, kinausap po natin ‘yung bus company at nakuha po natin ang kanilang commitment na mag-start ng bus dispatching ng alas-kwatro ng madaling araw simula July 9. Para sa mga commuter ito. Para sa bayan (In line with Secretary Tugade’s directive, we have discussed with the bus companies and got their commitment to start bus dispatching at 4 a.m. beginning July 9. This is for the riding public, this is for the people),” Capati added.

He added that this also aims to reduce the number of commuters queueing in different stations, especially during the morning rush hour.

In addition, Capati said the DOTr chief advised the MRT-3 management to ensure that the three-minute regular dispatch system of buses under the augmentation program is strictly implemented.

The Bus Augmentation Program continues to deploy 90 buses, while 190 buses are currently operating in the EDSA Busway service that transports passengers between Monumento in Caloocan City and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) in Paranaque City.

A mini loop between Timog Ave. in Quezon City and Ortigas in Pasig City is also operational to service passengers, where shuttle services or mini buses will be allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at the curbside.

