Oil spill cleanup

The recovery operations for the remaining 8,000 liters of bunker oil that spilled into the waters of Barrio Obrero in Lapuz district, Iloilo City continues on Thursday, July 9.

The operations were led by the Philippine Coast Guard Iloilo Station and the Marine Environmental Protection Unit of Western Visayas.

The PCG said that approximately 32,000 liters have been recovered in all the spillage points since the incident happened on July 3, where at least 48,000 liters of oil spilled into the Iloilo Strait following the explosion of one of the tankers of Power Barge No. 102.

The PCG Station-Guimaras also conducted recovery operations as the spilled oil had reached Barangay Hosky, Jordan, Guimaras.

The PCG said if warranted, it will file criminal raps against the owner of the power barge if violations are seen after the investigation. (Hannah Tabios)

