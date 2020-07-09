Second choices

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

*

THE Filipino adaptation of “Marimar” was reserved by GMA for Angel Locsin. But Angel opted to transfer to ABS-CBN. Angel’s loss was Marian Rivera’s gain, who became GMA’s Prime­time Queen. And Mrs. Dingdong Dantes.

“Bad Boy” was meant for Ace Vergel, who for one reason or the other, couldn’t do it. Beneficiary? Robin Padilla. Peque Galla­ga’s “Oro Pla­ta Mata” was first offered to Albert Martinez. His manager, Joey Gosiengfiao, didn’t allow Al­bert to fly to Bacolod. He was busy in Manila with Regal films.

Peque didn’t have to look far for a replacement. Joel Torre, his student at La Salle-Bacolod, was ready and willing to take over.

Did you know that Lorna Tolen­tino was the first choice for Celso Ad. Castillo’s “Burlesk Queen”? Negotiations stalled. Lorna’s talent fee was the bone of contention. Enter the second choice, Vilma Santos.

“Burlesk Queen” proved to be a highwater mark in Ate Vi’s career. She graduated from sweet to daring actress. Jay Ilagan had started shoot­ing Lino Brocka’s

“Maynila: Sa mga Kuko ng Liwa­nag.” But early rushes showed that Jay was too healthy for the role, an impoverished “probinsyano.”

Brocka decided to gamble on a newcomer, Bembol Roco. And the rest is history. “May­nila” turned out to be a classic, Brocka’s best. Bembol won a best ac­tor award.

Laurice Guillen’s “Salome” was first of­fered to Alma Moreno. No deal. Alma was about to shoot Gil Portes’

“Carnival Queen” in Rio. Then Dina Bonnevie was considered. Still no deal.

Then the perfect choice, Gina Ala­jar. She won an Urian for “Salome.”

Aga Muhlach was Mike de Leon’s choice for his Jose Rizal film. Mike backed out. Aga was also out of the GMA Films’ project.

Enter Marilou Diaz Abaya as Mike’s replacement. He opted to get Cesar Montano for the Rizal role. Cesar did a magnificent job.

