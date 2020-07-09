Without cost you have received

Gospel • Mt 10:7-15

JESUS said to his Apostles:

“As you go, make this proclamation: ‘The Kingdom of heaven is at hand.’ Cure the sick, raise the dead, cleanse lepers, drive out demons. Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.

Do not take gold or silver or copper for your belts; no sack for the journey, or a second tunic, or sandals, or walking stick.

The laborer deserves his keep. Whatever town or village you enter, look for a worthy person in it, and stay there until you leave.

As you enter a house, wish it peace. If the house is worthy, let your peace come upon it; if not, let your peace return to you. 14Whoever will not receive you or listen to your words—go outside that house or town and shake the dust from your feet. Amen, I say to you, it will be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrah on the day of judgment than for that town.”

The Gospel continues Jesus’ “missionary discourse.” One verse expresses a profound truth about mission (v 8): “Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.” Yes, being a missionary disciple of Jesus is a special gift. We can appreciate this by using three “R” words in relation to the gift of mission.

First, we must recognize the gift that our loving God has given us. The greatest gift is his own Son Jesus. And Jesus gives us the gift of the Holy Spirit. Mission always begins in the contemplation of God’s gratuitousness. Second, we must receive this gift; we must appropriate and personalize it. This means appreciating that we are loved by God; we are truly a “gift of God.”

Finally, we need to reciprocate the gift we have received. Through mission we share our gifts with others; we exchange gifts in the Church and in the wider community. Truly, what we have received as a gift we must give as a gift!

How deep is my appreciation of God’s many gifts to me? How generous am I in sharing these gifts with others?

