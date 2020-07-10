2 killed, 4 hurt in IED explosion in Maguindanao

By NONOY E. LACSON

A policeman and a civilian were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device explosion in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao Thursday.

Four other policemen were wounded in the incident.

Maguindanao Provincial Police Office director Police Col. Arnold Santiago identified the fatalities as Police Master Sgt. Antonio Balasa and a certain “Bobby.”

Santiago identified the wounded as Police Staff Sergeants Larry Amoran and Guerero Domingo and Police Corporals Guai Mangrag and Clyde Peria.

The victims were all members of the 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Maguindanao police office.

Santiago said they were on board two police patrol vehicles on their way to their headquarters when the IED went off on the provincial road in Barangay Poblacion Mother at around 8:30 p.m.

He said that unidentified members of a terror group operating in Maguindanao planted the IED.

Peria was taken to a local hospital but later transferred to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City.

Santiago ordered all policemen to be on alert at all times following the incident.

