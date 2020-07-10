7 NIA workers positive for COVID-19

BY ELLALYN DE VERA-RUIZ

Seven employees of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) main office in Quezon City tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This was confirmed by NIA Wednesday after a total of 640 of their employees were subjected to the rapid anti-body-based test at the Veteran’s Memorial Medical Center last June 24.

The NIA central office is now under lockdown until July 7 to pave way for disinfection activities and the installation of protective measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus.

From July 8-14, it will implement a combination of skeletal workforce and work-from-home arrangement.

All NIA employees, excluding essential personnel, will be placed under 14-day quarantine while working from home.

Aside from face shields, face masks, hygiene kits, and multivitamins for employees, NIA has also provided ultraviolet disinfecting germicidal sterilizer light per office.

NIA Administrator Ricardo Visaya called on all its employees to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and observe necessary precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus.

He said health and safety of employees are the top priority of the agency.

To date, NIA has a total of seven confirmed cases with three recoveries, and zero deaths.

