8 Cebu village chiefs in ‘hot water’

BY CHITO CHAVEZ

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya on Friday said that eight barangay captains in Cebu City were issued show cause orders for alleged violations of community quarantine protocols.

At a news briefing, Malaya said that the supposed violations include allowing basketball games, illegal cockfighting, and violation of curfew regulations.

With these infractions, Malaya said that the concerned barangay captains were given show cause orders two days ago and have 48 hours to respond to them.

He said some of the barangay captains have already provided explanations on the accusations against them. It is now being studied by the legal office of the DILG.

In the event the explanations are found to be unjustifiable, Malaya said the DILG will press charges against them before the Office of the Ombudsman for dereliction of duty or grave misconduct.

