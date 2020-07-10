Camp of Jinkee Pacquiao answers Agot Isidro’s ‘nouveau’ comment

BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

Jinkee Pacquiao’s camp did not let pass Agot Isidro’s controversial statement about the wife of Sena­tor Manny Pacquiao.

Agot questioned why Jinkee often posts on social media luxu­rious things, most recently an Hermes bike, in the time of pan­demic.

“Alam namin na marami kay­ong pera. At kung ano ang gusto niyong gawin sa pera na yun, wala kaming pakielam,” Agot wrote as she shared Jinkee’s Instagram post.

“Pero marami rin ang walang trabaho at nagkukumahog hu­manap ng pera para may pakain sa kanilang pamilya. Puede ba, konting sensitivity man lang?”

Jinkee’s manager, Arnold Vega­fria, slammed Agot’s post.

“What’s your issue? What Jin­kee posts on her Instagram page is not for us to judge,” he said.

“What she does with her fam­ily’s hard-earned money is none of our business, because such bountiful blessings are just the fruit of her husband’s esteemed legacy as an iconic Filipino boxing legend and businessman, and are not stained in any way by graft or corruption.”

Arnold pointed out Jinkee worked hard on her investments. He also reiterated the countless times the Pacquiaos have helped their countrymen.

“You probably have no idea as to the extent by which the good Senator, Manny Pacquiao and his family, have done so much to help our countrymen, not just during the past three months during the height of the pandemic, but even way before when he was still working hard to achieve his iconic stature.

“You probably don’t see or hear much about it because they are not the types to brag about their noble and charitable deeds for other people to see.

“They would rather do their humble acts of generosity away from the eyes of the media or the glare of the spotlight.”

Arnold went on: “And please be more discerning about your use of the word ‘nouveau.’

“The Pacquiaos have worked hard over the past decades to achieve their current standing in society, and despite their status, they have remained humble, low-key and generous to whoever asks for their help.

“Their fervent desire to serve their countrymen continues to inspire them to pursue higher education and excel in their public service endeavors.”

