    Fire hits Pandacan church

    BY MINKA TIANGCO

     

    A fire hit the Sto. Niño de Pandacan Church in Manila Friday morning.

    The blaze broke out at around 1:09 p.m. and quickly escalated into 3rd alarm, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection-National Capital Region (BFP NCR).

    The fire was declared under control at around 1:44 p.m and was put out at 2:15 p.m.

    Investigation showed that the blaze originated at the rear portion of the second floor of the church.

    Two structures were also affected by the fire, probers said.

