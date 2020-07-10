Gunmen on bike kill cop in Negros Oriental

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY GLAZYL MASCULINO

*

BACOLOD CITY – A policeman was gunned down late Thursday night by alleged two men on a motorcycle in Barangay 1, Siaton, Negros Oriental.

Slain was Police Staff Sergeant Bobster Guillarawan, assigned to 1st Provincial Mobile Force Companyin Barangay Napacao, police said.

Chief Master Sgt. Edelberto Euroba III, public information officer of Negros Oriental police, said the victim was riding a motorcycle on his way home from his duty around 11:30 p.m. when he was waylaid and shot by the gunmen.

Guillarawan was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Euroba said that the perpetrators probably monitored the victim’s activities prior to the gun attack.

He said Guillarawan was previously assigned as an intelligence operative at Bayawan City Police Station.

He said the victim had no previous records or complaints which could trigger the killing.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the motive. They already have persons of interest.

comments