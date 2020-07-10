Honoring Liwayway

- Home
BY NESTOR CUARTERO
*
JUST A THOUGHT: “Talent is only a starting point.” – Irving Berlin
*
AWARD FOR LIWAYWAY: All-Filipino magazine, Liwayway, is the only publication honored with a 2020 Gawad CCP Para sa Sining for its outstanding contribution to the development of Philippine arts and culture.
The 98-year old magazine joins an esteemed line-up of 12 artists and a performing group presented with this rare distinction, the highest award given by the CCP.
Liwayway, established in 1922, published significant works of known writers and poets as well as works of
National Artists for Literature Amado V. Fernandez, Lazaro Francisco, Virgilio Almario and Cirilo Bautista and National Artist for Visual Arts Francisco V. Coching.
It is the home of well-known comics series like “Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang” (1925) and “Kenkoy” (1929).
Liwayway is a venue for aspiring writers, helping them find an audience for their works.
CCP notes that Liwayway brought Filipino literature to the masses and helped gain an appreciation for homegrown writers.
Liwayway is published by Manila Bulletin. Its current editor is Perry C. Mangilaya, short story writer and novelist.
*
AWARDEES ALL: Honorees of the 2020 Gawad CCP Para sa Sining are: Nonoy Froilan for Dance, Raul M. Sunico (Music), Nonon Padilla (Theater), Luis Yee, Jr. (Visual Arts).
Lualhati Bautista (Literature), Clodualdo “Doy” del Mundo, Jr. (Film and Broadcast Arts), Cristina Turalba (Architecture).
Kenneth Cobonpue (Design), Integrated PerformingArts Guild (IPAG) for Culture of its Region, Nestor Horfilla (Cultural Work and Research).
Antonio Fabella for Dance (Posthumous), Alice Guillermo (Cultural Research, posthumous).
Danilo Dolor will receive the Tanging Parangal for the development and support of the arts.
Due to COVID-19, the awarding ceremonies will be held in 2021.