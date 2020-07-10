Honoring Liwayway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

*

JUST A THOUGHT: “Talent is only a starting point.” – Irving Berlin

*

AWARD FOR LIWAYWAY: All-Filipino magazine, Liway­way, is the only publication honored with a 2020 Gawad CCP Para sa Sining for its outstanding contribution to the development of Philippine arts and culture.

The 98-year old magazine joins an esteemed line-up of 12 artists and a performing group presented with this rare distinction, the highest award given by the CCP.

Liwayway, established in 1922, published significant works of known writers and poets as well as works of

National Artists for Lit­erature Amado V. Fernandez, Lazaro Francisco, Virgilio Al­mario and Cirilo Bautista and National Artist for Visual Arts Francisco V. Coching.

It is the home of well-known comics series like “Mga Ku­wento ni Lola Basyang” (1925) and “Kenkoy” (1929).

Liwayway is a venue for as­piring writers, helping them find an audience for their works.

CCP notes that Liwayway brought Filipino literature to the masses and helped gain an appreciation for homegrown writers.

Liwayway is published by Manila Bulletin. Its current editor is Perry C. Mangilaya, short story writer and nov­elist.

*

AWARDEES ALL: Honor­ees of the 2020 Gawad CCP Para sa Sining are: Nonoy Froilan for Dance, Raul M. Sunico (Music), Nonon Padilla (Theater), Luis Yee, Jr. (Visual Arts).

Lualhati Bautista (Litera­ture), Clodualdo “Doy” del Mundo, Jr. (Film and Broad­cast Arts), Cristina Turalba (Architecture).

Kenneth Cobonpue (De­sign), Integrated Perform­ingArts Guild (IPAG) for Cul­ture of its Region, Nestor Horfilla (Cultural Work and Research).

Antonio Fabella for Dance (Posthumous), Alice Guiller­mo (Cultural Research, post­humous).

Danilo Dolor will receive the Tanging Parangal for the development and support of the arts.

Due to COVID-19, the award­ing ceremonies will be held in 2021.

comments