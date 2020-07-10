Kush marijuana found in parcel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY BETHEENA UNITE

*

Gift, letters, and photos were expected to be inside a package sent from Germany to a woman in Laguna but authorities also found less than five grams of kush marijuana during inspection.

A total of 4.5 grams of kush marijuana stuffed in a small bottle and 82 leaves of rolling papers were discovered hidden in a package filled with various gifts, chocolates, and photos at the Port of Clark, the Bureau of Customs said.

The bureau added it has an estimated value of P75,000.

The package, which arrived in the country on June 25, was consigned to Princess Reinikka Estebal, of Laguna.

During a controlled delivery operation launched by agents from the Bureau of Customs and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency on July 3 in Majayjay, Laguna, Estebal was arrested when she claimed the parcel sent under her name.

It was disclosed that the shipment was only declared as “Gifts, Letters and Photos.”

A chemical analysis later confirmed that the suspected illegal item was indeed marijuana.

comments