Like sheep in the midst of wolves

Gospel: MT 10:16-23

JESUS said to his Apostles: “Behold, I am sending you like sheep in the midst of wolves; so be shrewd as serpents and simple as doves. But beware of people, for they will hand you over to courts and scourge you in their synagogues, and you will be led before governors and kings for my sake as a witness before them and the pagans. When they hand you over, do not worry about how you are to speak or what you are to say. You will be given at that moment what you are to say. For it will not be you who speak but the Spirit of your Father speaking through you. Brother will hand over brother to death, and the father his child; children will rise up against parents and have them put to death. You will be hated by all because of my name, but whoever endures to the end will be saved. When they persecute you in one town, flee to another. Amen, I say to you, you will not finish the towns of Israel before the Son of Man comes.”

This section of Matthew’s “missionary discourse” describes some of the trials and sufferings that the disciples will share as they participate in Jesus’ mission. They will encounter “wolves,” be accused and brought to court, and even betrayed by close relatives. Missionary disciples will share the cross with Jesus, because no disciple is greater than the teacher (cf Mt 10:24).

Jesus demands of his disciples that they take up their cross and follow him (cf Mt 10:38-39; 16:24; Mk 8:34; Lk 9:23; 14:27). Note that Luke (9:23) adds the word “daily” (every day) to the injunction to carry the cross.

Let us be honest. When the cross comes into our daily lives, so often in unexpected ways, we are shocked, scandalized, and challenged. Yet, it is precisely in such moments that we are to bear witness to our faith. In fact, mission is often accomplished in weakness and vulnerability (cf 2 Cor 12:7-10).

Can I carry my daily crosses along with Jesus? Will I avoid falling into “self-pity”? Can I share Christ’s cross, even with peace and joy?

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

