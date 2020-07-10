Mayor Isko visits Bataan

BY SHIRLEY MATIAS PIZARRO

BALANGA CITY, BATAAN – Manila Mayor Isko Moreno paid a courtesy visit to Bataan Gov. Albert S. Garcia at his office in The Bunker in this city last Tuesday. The Manila mayor, who has relatives living in Pilar town in this province, was visiting his sick mother at a hospital here.

The Manila mayor caused a slight commotion among his fans from the employees at The Bunker who waited for him arrive. They were all excited as they asked for his autograph and took turns posing for souvenir photos with him.

Gov. Garcia and Pilar Mayor Charlie Pizarro met with Mayor Isko and took him on a tour of the Bunker, which serves as the province’s government centre and business hub. Garcia explained to Moreno that the Bunker “is a success story for the Public-Private Partnership.”

In his more or less two-hour visit, the local chief executives had a productive exchange of ideas and best practices regarding their respective efforts to fight against COVID-19 and its effects on the livelihood and economy.

At one point, Moreno reminisced his younger days when he used to live as a young man in Pilar town working at a farm. He said, “I will always be a Bataeno at heart.”

The two mayors agreed on the possibility of the City of Manila and the Municipality of Pilar to enter into a sisterhood agreement as soon as the prevailing health crisis is resolved.

