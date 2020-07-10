Military validating death of ASG leader Hatib Sawadjaan in Sulu

By NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan reportedly died from serious bullet wounds he suffered in a series of encounters with the military in Patikul, Sulu early this week.

Philippine Army 11th Division commander Major Gen. Corelito Vinluan said they received reliable information that Sawadjaan died from severe bullet wounds he sustained during the gunfight with soldiers in three different locations in the forested areas of Patikul last Monday.

Patikul is one of the largest and forested towns in Sulu and is serving as the home of the ASG in the province.

Vinluan said the military is validating discreetly the report and will visit the site where Sawadjaan was reportedly buried by his nephew Mundi Sawadjaan and followers.

According to Vinluan, Hatib Sawadjaan died before sundown Tuesay and was buried before 2 p.m. the following day.

Hatib Sawadjaan was reportedly seriously wounded during gunbattle with soldiers in Sitio Bakud Uwak, Barangay Tanum.

The military recorded three consecutive encounters with the terrorist group led by Hatib Sawadjaan and fellow ASG leader Radulan Sahiron in Patikul from 3:55 p.m. until 5:06 p.m. last Monday.

The first encounter took place in Sitio Libug Wani, Barangay Bakung for 30 minutes, followed by another 30-minute encounter in Sitio Lumbaan, Barangay Buhanginan; and an hour after in Sitio Bakud Uwak, Barangay Tanum.

The military recovered five bodies at the encounter site and saw several blood stains which bolstered their suspicion that many ASG members were wounded during the three encounters.

Two soldiers were wounded during the encounter. They were identified as Staff Sergeant Ramonito Q. Diapolet and Corporal Maynard D. Cabote.

